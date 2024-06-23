‘People who booed Hardik Pandya a lot are singing his praises’: Ex-IND cricketer's massive praise for star all-rounder

Hardik Pandya has converted the boos into praises with his stellar performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pandya, who was criticised heavily during IPL 2024 due to his underwhelming captaincy and performances, bounced back in style in the Indian colours and performed consistently well with the bat and ball thus far. The star player has lived up to the expectations of an all-rounder as he has scored 89 runs in 3 innings, including a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, while he has been claiming crucial wickets for the side and collected 8 scalps in five matches. Hardik Pandya has been performing consistently well for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.(ICC - X )

The flamboyant all-rounder was named Player of the Match against Bangladesh for smashing an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls. He was the only Indian who didn't throw his wicket after getting a good start. His knock was embellished with four fours and three sixes as he hit a boundary on the last ball to complete a half-century.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was highly impressed with Hardik for shutting his critics with consistent performances.

"It seemed like no one would go above 37. (Virat) Kohli - 37, Rohit (Sharma) - 23, (Rishabh) Pant - 36, Shivam Dube - 34, but then Hardik Pandya. People who booed Hardik Pandya a lot in the last two-and-a-half to three months are singing his praises," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The past few months weren't very pleasing for Hardik as the fans turned on him after he was named Mumbai Indians captain, replacing fan favourite Rohit Sharma. Things got worse when he failed to inspire his team, and they finished at the bottom of the points table.

Chopra asserted that Hardik is looking in the right space of mind, and physically, he is stamping his authority on the field with his batting and bowling.

"They are saying how well he and India are playing. He has been that guy who has been consistently scoring runs, and he batted very well in this match as well. When Hardik Pandya starts hitting sixes while standing in his position, you know he is at his very best. It seems like he is now in the right space mentally and physically," Chopra stated.