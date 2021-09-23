'Perhaps that ship has sailed': Former England batsman feels India have 'moved on' from Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is

Not seeing Shikhar Dhawan feature in India's squad for the T20 World Cup surprised many. The left-handed batsman has been a phenomenal performer for India when it comes to ICC tournaments, but the BCCI selectors ignored that fact and left him out of the list of 15. The move is all the more surprising given how much improvement Dhawan has made to his T20 game, having worked on his strike-rate.

Former England batsman Mark Butcher feels that India have moved past Dhawan in T20Is and maybe believe that it's time to focus more on youngsters. Butcher made an interesting point about Dhawan, explaining how when the left-handed batsman's strike-rate wasn't the greatest, he was part of the team, but now when he has gotten better, there is no place for him in the T20I line-up.

"I suppose the interesting thing from that point of view is that when Shikhar Dhawan was more of a regular feature in the Indian team in T20 cricket, his strike-rate was always a little bit on the low side for an opener in T20Is. And in recent years, since he has been out of the team, his strike-rate has actually gone up. He has started to play a lot more aggressively," Butcher told Cricket.com.

Dhawan has the numbers to present a strong case for himself. In the last IPL, Dhawan was the second highest run-scorer burning up the charts with 618 runs with two consecutive centuries. This year too, Dhawan currently holds the Orange Cup with 422 runs from nine matches. Now those may be impressive numbers but Butcher reckons that perhaps India may have moved on from Dhawan, at least in T20Is.

"He might feel that he is better-suited to play for India in the T20 World Cup now than he was then. But perhaps that ship has sailed. Perhaps India have decided to move on, move along with younger players. Not least his opening partner Prithvi Shaw and they are looking elsewhere," the former batsman pointed out.