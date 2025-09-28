Play Arshdeep, get on top of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi: What India needs to do to beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final

The moment is finally here that every fan was waiting for. The broadcasters wanted it. The fans wanted it. But did the two teams want it? Now this is food for thought. India and Pakistan are all geared up to square off in the finals of the Asia Cup 2025 edition. The finale will be played at the Dubai International Stadium with the first ball being bowled at 8 PM IST. The two teams have provided plenty of drama in the eight-team tournament, albeit for non-cricketing reasons. Arshdeep Singh has featured in just two matches in the Asia Cup 2025 edition so far. (AFP)

On both occasions, India emerged victorious, with Suryakumar Yadav's team registering dominant wins and Pakistan not even putting up a fight. However, if the last game is anything to go by, the finale is expected to see sparks fly between the two teams, and a lot of verbal volleys and sledging is expected.

The Asia Cup 2025 has seen no handshake drama between the two teams, and it's ugly and controversial fallout. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted match referee Andy Pycroft removed, and then the Mohsin Naqvi-led body threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup. The eight-team competition then saw Haris Rauf being fined for his antics and "abusive behaviour" in the Super 4s match against India.

Suryakumar was also docked 30 per cent of his match fees for dedicating India's victory against Pakistan to the Indian Armed Forces. It must be mentioned that the tournament saw India and Pakistan squaring off for the first time in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The build-up to the final has been all about the off-field antics and the presence of ACC chair Naqvi for the finale. It's hard not to get swayed by the theatrics and drama associated with it; however, it's important to look at the bigger picture and focus on what lies ahead when the game begins.

There is no denying that there's a huge gulf between India and the rest of the teams in the Asia Cup 2025, but discount Pakistan at your own peril. Suryakumar's team might be undefeated in the competition so far, but there are some major chinks in the armour, and they need to be rectified if India are to go back with another trophy in their kitty.

Gautam Gambhir's fascination with playing eight batters is not slowing down anytime soon, and this might come back to bite India in the all-important match. The previous game against Sri Lanka showed why the need of the hour is to play out-and-out bowlers, as Arshdeep Singh allowed India to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

As the finale of the Asia Cup, here are some of the things that India needs to get right

Abhishek Sharma needs to fire

Left-handed opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been in the form of his life, scoring 309 runs in six matches for India. The young opener from Punjab, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has been consistently giving solid and rollicking starts at the top along with Shubman Gill. He has seven consecutive scores of 30+ in T20Is, and India would hope that the batter continues with his form.

The other batters have left much to be desired; hence, it is important for Abhishek to last the entire duration of the powerplay to give the team a head start in the match. Whether the law of averages catches up with Abhishek remains to be seen, but the entire Indian camp would be hoping that the 25-year-old takes down Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Arshdeep Singh has to play

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep showed his class in the Super 4s match against Sri Lanka, allowing India to stage a memorable comeback and register a win in the Super Over. The leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 101 scalps has warmed the bench in the Asia Cup, and his two games have come in inconsequential times against Oman and Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah has played as the frontline pacer with Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya filling in as the other seamers. However, Arshdeep has to play. Simple and straight. Arshdeep can close the game inside the powerplay as his swing can dismantle Pakistan's top order in no time.

Get on top of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's best chance to win is if Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf strike inside the powerplay. Ever since the game against India, Shaheen has found his mojo back, taking six wickets in the next two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Haris Rauf has also been able to curb the run flow. Hence, these two hold all the aces for Pakistan if they are to win.

It would be important for Abhishek and Gill to get on top of these two and keep Pakistan on the backfoot. If these two strike, it would be easy for skipper Salman Ali Agha to control the game and bring his spinners in.

Suryakumar Yadav needs to come to the party

Ever since the group stage match against Pakistan, Suryakumar's bat has done no talking, and it's high time the India skipper came to the party. The No.3 for India has to show the world why he's regarded as one of the best T20 batters around. If Suryakumar fires, there's no way India are going to lose the Asia Cup final. It's as simple as that.