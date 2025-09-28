Search Search
What will happen if India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup final gets washed out? Is there a reserve day scheduled?

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 07:55 am IST

The weather gods have been in a good mood during the 2025 Asia Cup, and it hasn't rained during the tournament yet.

For the first time in the Asia Cup's 41-year history, the summit clash will see India take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are the favourites, having already beaten Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament. They met earlier in the group stage, where India won by seven wickets and a six-wicket victory in their Super Four showdown.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot.(AFP)
The weather gods have been in a good mood during the 2025 Asia Cup, and it hasn't rained during the tournament yet. But what will happen if the weather gods have other plans and the final gets washed out?

Also Read: Salman Agha hits back at Suryakumar Yadav over handshake row ahead of final, backs Haris Rauf despite fine: ‘I haven't…'

What will happen if the match gets washed out on Sunday?

According to the ACC rules, the trophy will be shared between both teams if the match ends in a No-Result due to weather or any other reason. However, a reserve day has also been scheduled for September 29 (Monday), so the chances of sharing the trophy are less. The Asia Cup has never seen two teams share a title in its history.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Dubai will reach 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a Real Feel of 42 degrees.

Opener Abhishek Sharma will be key for India in the final, and is the tournament's highest run-scorer with 309 runs in six matches at a stunning strike-rate of 204.64. He has also registered three half-centuries with a top score of 75. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets and is third in the overall standings. His battle with Abhishek will be key and could decide the match's outcome.

Speaking ahead of the match, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think, so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats and that's great for the game. Yeah, so let's look forward to that on Sunday and enjoy the battle."

