Player dies during cricket match from heart attack, video surfaces
- A video showing the player - identified as Babu Nalwade - collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker's end has gone viral.
A 47-year-old man died of heart attack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.
A video showing the player - identified as Babu Nalwade - collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker's end has gone viral.
The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.
"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.
Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, the official said.
