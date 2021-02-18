Player dies during cricket match from heart attack, video surfaces

A 47-year-old man died of heart attack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

A video showing the player - identified as Babu Nalwade - collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker's end has gone viral.

The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.

"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.

Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON