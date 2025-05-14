Players safety a concern in Pakistan as BCB to consult government agencies and embassy to take final call on T20Is

The Bangladesh tour of Pakistan is in doubt, with the BCB relying on their government security agencies to take a final call on whether they will travel for the rescheduled series. The Pakistan Cricket Board has made the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) their first priority, which will push their original plans for the Bangladesh T20Is. Bangladesh travelled to Pakistan earlier this year for the Champions Trophy.(REUTERS)

Pakistan were set to host a five-match T20I series starting May 25. However, with Pakistan Super League (PSL) resuming on May 17 as planned, the T20I series will need to be pushed back by a few days. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the PCB has already drafted a revised schedule and shared it with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, proposing the series to begin on May 27 and conclude on June 5.

However, BCB's media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman has made it clear that the board has not made a final decision on whether to send the team to Pakistan. Rahman has stated that once the PCB sends them the official reschedule, they will speak with government agencies and the embassy to evaluate whether Pakistan is safe for their team's travel.

"Once we receive official communication about the dates and venues [of the tour], we will forward it to the government," Rahman said. "The BCB is not the decision-maker in this matter. If the government agencies and our embassy declare Pakistan safe for travel, only then will we proceed. In our previous meeting, we agreed that any such situation would be referred to the foreign and home ministries. Once we get clearance from all relevant bodies, we will finalise the tour. Security concerns were more significant in the past, but Pakistan has proven it can ensure safety. Still, given the current circumstances, we need to assess whether the situation across the country is stable before sending the team," Rahman told ESPNCricinfo.

PCB announces PSL schedule

PCB has already announced the resumption of the T20 tournament after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

"The PSL 2025 will resume on May 17, with the final on May 25. The League will pick up from where it left off, six teams with zero fear," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a post on X.

The four remaining group games will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the playoffs and final in Lahore, the PCB said in a release.