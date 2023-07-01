'Playing in India against India... Babar and I discussed this before 2010': Pakistan star's astounding remark on 2023 WC

The schedule for the 2023 World Cup was announced earlier this week, with Pakistan men's team making a return to Indian soil for the first time since 2016. Babar Azam's men take on India in the blockbuster clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad, while beginning their campaign at the marquee tournament on October 6 against one of the two qualifiers. Many Pakistan players including Babar will visit India for the first time as member of the side at the World Cup; in 2016, a Shahid Afridi-led side had visited the country for the T20 World Cup but while a fair number of players from that side have now retired, the remaining are not currently part of the ODI squad. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be touring India for the first time at the 2023 World Cup(Getty)

As the countdown begins for the tournament, Pakistan's star opener Imam-ul-Haq has made a rather interesting remark on touring India. Imam, during a chat with Pakistan's YouTube channel Grassroots Cricket, revealed that he had a conversation with Babar about playing in India long before the duo had made its national debut.

“Playing in India, especially against India and doing something special (was something) which Babar and I were discussing before 2010,” Imam revealed.

“I really believe our one-day team is the most compatible and balanced team. The combination is similar to 2019. Whenever you give opportunities to players, performances will come. We have chased 350 here (in Pakistan), we've scored 330 in South Africa, we won the series there. So yes, everybody is excited. A bit nervous as well, I won't lie. This team can do wonders, and it would be good for our nation if we win the World Cup in India,” Imam stated.

When asked if Imam could differentiate himself with his 2019 self, the batter stated that he has grown as a cricketer.

“Yes, I really believe. If I ask myself, if I see in the mirror, Imam-ul-haq is very different from 2019 to 2023. I'm much older, much more mature. And as a senior, now I've the responsibility. I've developed my shots as well. From last 4 years, my performances have gone up to a good level, so I want to continue that,” said the left-handed opener.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup as well; the schedule for the continental tournament is yet to be announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON