'Playing IPL is better for T20WC preparation than playing against Pakistan': Vaughan's shocking U-turn on England's call

Amid the backlash from India legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan on ECB's decision to call back England players from the ongoing Indian Premier League last week for the home series against Pakistan in preparation for the T20 World Cup in June, former captain Michael Vaughan jumped to England's defence saying that the players only prioritised national duty over league cricket. However, on Saturday, amid England's second T20I game against Pakistan in Edgbaston, Vaughan took a shocking U-turn on his earlier comment as he lashed out at the ECB over their IPL decision. Michael Vaughan has a fresh verdict on England's decision to call back players from IPL 2024 for Pakistan series

England players who were picked in the T20 World Cup squad were called back home last week, before the start of the playoffs. Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) were absent from crucial knockout games for their respective IPL franchises.

Speaking on Club Praire Fire podcast, both Vaughan and Australia cricket legend Adam Gilchrist reckoned that it was a "missed opportunity" for the trio to not play in the IPL playoffs as the opening game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain in Headingley before the hosts scripted a 23-run win in the second game on Saturday to take a series lead.

Vaughan reckoned that with IPL offering more high-pressure situations amid the enthusiastic crowd and expectations, it would prepare the players better for the T20 World Cup than playing a home game against Pakistan.

"I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Josh Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan," he said.

Vaughan, however, clarified that he does not intend to put franchise cricket over international duty, but only compared the two in terms of pressure pertaining to gearing up for a World Cup tournament.

"I’m all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it’s so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It’s massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here. But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they’d have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let’s play a game," he added.