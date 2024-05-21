Vaughan hits back at Gavaskar and Pathan, backs ENG players for skipping IPL 2024: '…if it wasn't for Pakistan series'

Former captain Michael Vaughan gave his take on English players skipping the fag end of IPL due to their national team commitments. Star players like Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Phil Salt have returned home and won't be available for the playoffs stage of IPL 2024. The English players and board received backlash from fans and senior stars from the cricket fraternity, including Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan. Michael Vaughan shares his thoughts on English players skipping last leg of IPL 2024

The players returned home after getting picked in England's squad for the four-match T20I series against Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the IPL franchises will miss their services in the crucial playoffs and have to find the right team combination in time to replace them.

However, England will enter the T20 WC in the USA and West Indies as the defending champions under Buttler's leadership.

Vaughan came in support of English players and said they have a crucial series line-up against Pakistan and they wouldn't have skipped the IPL matches if it wasn't for the national team commitments.

"If you are going back to represent your country, which England players have done, I think that's fair enough. They are playing a series against Pakistan. The England players wouldn't have gone back if it wasn't for the Pakistan series," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

England had a horrible 2023 ODI WC campaign while defending their title's tag as they failed to reach the last four rounds after a dismal show in the league stage.

Vaughan pointed out the upcoming series is extremely crucial for the English team to get their combination right and work on a team culture ahead of the mega ICC event.

"The series was on the calendar. With English cricket, the defence of the 50-over World Cup was a poor one by England here in India. So I think, Jos and his team, 5 games against Pakistan, they get together. The actual lead-up to the 50-over World Cup wasn't perfect either. There were a lot of swaps and changes. They have now gone back to 5 matches, get all the squad together, work on a bit of culture, everyone playing their right roles, I think it will give them a better chance," he further added.