‘Please be professional’: Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Sourav Ganguly on Instagram

Recalling the famous 1996 Lord’s Test, where he slammed a century on debut, Ganguly posted a photo alongside then teammate Rahul Dravid.

cricket Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:32 IST
File image of Sourav Ganguly with Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Sourav Ganguly with Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images)
         

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolled Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former captain Sourav Ganguly after the latter posted a picture of himself on social media. Recalling the famous Lord’s Test of 1996, where he slammed a century on debut, Ganguly posted a photo alongside then teammate Rahul Dravid. Ganguly’s post read: “Fanatastic memories ...” 

View this post on Instagram

Fanatastic memories ...

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

Yuvraj took note of this post and wrote a hilarious comment, which read: “Dada logo to hata lo (Dada at least remove the logo) ! Your Bcci president now please be professional.”

File image: Sourav Ganguly celebrates after scoring a century against England in 1996 Lord's Test.
File image: Sourav Ganguly celebrates after scoring a century against England in 1996 Lord’s Test. ( Sourav Ganguly Instagram/ Getty Images )

During India’s second Test against England on the 1996 tour, England posted a total of 344 after Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first.

Riding on Jack Russell’s century and Graham Thorpe’s 89, England reached the fighting total following a top-order collapse. Venkatesh Prasad was the star of the show for the visitors as he scalped a five-wicket haul in the first essay.

India too lost quick wickets in their first innings but a masterful century from Ganguly and an equally brilliant 95 from Dravid ensured the visitors reached 429 before getting dismissed. Chris Lewis and Allan Mullally scalped three wickets each for the hosts.

India couldn’t dismiss England in their second innings and despite taking a healthy first-innings lead, they had to settle for a draw.

Ganguly became the 10th India cricketer to score a century on debut with Lala Amarnath being the first to achieve this illustrious feat in 1933. He too pulled off the milestone against England in Mumbai.

