PM Narendra Modi congratulates Rohit Sharma-led India after Pakistan demolition in 2023 World Cup

Another World Cup clash, another anticlimax, another lop-sided affair, another win for India. In front of a nearly packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the home fans were served what they had come for, albeit without much of a contest. Team India scripted an emphatic seven-wicket win against Pakistan, their eighth in ODI World Cups, to go top of the table in the tournament. PM Narendra Modi has sent a message to the Indian team after win against Pakistan

It was a clinical all-round show from the Indian side, who have continued their indomitable run in the 50-over event this year. All the five bowlers picked up two wickets each as Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a horror collapse for Pakistan as the side lost seven wickets in a space of 63 balls for 36 runs after captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had stitched an 82-run stand. Pakistan were folded for just 191 runs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma continued his sublime form, adding to his stellar century against Afghanistan as he scored a second consecutive fifty-plus knock in the Pakistan tie before Shreyas Iyer played his part with a maiden World Cup half century as India wrapped up the dominant victory with 117 balls to spare.

After the record win, Primer Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team on their all-round brilliance in the record win against Pakistan and wished them luck for the remaining matches in the World Cup.

“Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead,” he posted.

This was the eighth time that the two arch-nemesis have met at a men’s Cricket World Cup and the eighth time that India have come out on top. Victory sends India atop of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 table, ahead of New Zealand on net run rate, with both teams having won three from three. Pakistan remain fourth and well in the hunt for a semi-final spot despite the disappointing nature of this defeat.

