Watch: Gavaskar fumes at Rohit Sharma for risking Kohli's wicket in near horrible run-out in PAK World Cup tie

When bigger things are at stake, even the simplest of run chases can seem difficult, and subsequently get to the nerves, causing errors or blunders. India were handed a comfortable target of 192 in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup after a clinical show from the bowlers, all of whom picked two wickets each, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With captain Rohit Sharma starting from where he left off in that game against Afghanistan, the chase seemed only a matter of time for Team India. But there was a instance of a near horrible run out of that of his partner Virat Kohli which left batting legend Sunil Gavaskar fuming on air. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023) Virat Kohli survived a run-out scare against Pakistan in a World Cup match

Despite losing Shubman Gill early in the chase, Rohit looked set with his plan against the Pakistan pace attack as he smashed sixes and boundaries at will. In the ninth over however, he incurred a moment of brain fade when he pushed the low full toss delivery from Haris Rauf towards mid-on and immediately took off for a single. Virat, on the other hand, had his eyes on the ball and had put his hand out to stop Rohit, but it was too late for the Indian skipper already and hence the former had to respond. Shaheen had meanwhile collected the ball and threw it down towards the wicketkeeper, and had it hit the stumps, Kohli, despite all his efforts with the speed and the dive, would have been dismissed. But he survived and all he could respond to the incident was a smile.

Gavaskar was left absolutely fuming at Rohit's act as he said: “There was no run...no run. The question is, was there was need for a risk like that?”

Kohli and Rohit do have a long history of run out dismissals in their international career involving each other. The list speaks of seven such incidents, the last of which however occurred back in 2018 against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Kohli fell victim in five of those instances.

Kohli, however, was dismissed in the very next over when playing an uncharacteristic pull shot against a shorter delivery from Hasan Ali. Mohammad Nawaz, stationed at mid-on, grabbed it comfortably to end the former India captain's knock at 16 off 18, while Rohit went on to complete his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the World Cup.

