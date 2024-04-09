‘Possess undeniable match-winning capabilities’: Wahab's ‘straightforward decision’ for Amir, Imad return in T20Is
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were recalled to the 17-member Pakistan squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Pakistan cricket team manager Wahab Riaz revealed the straightforward reason for picking Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. Pakistan duo Amir and Wasim took a U-turn on their international retirement and the PCB straightaway picked them in the T20I squad for the crucial contests ahead of the mega T20 World Cup in June this year.
Amir, who last played for Pakistan in 2020, took international retirement in 2021 but with Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi took over charge as PCB chairman, he decided to change his decision and returned to the team after four years. Meanwhile, Imad retired from international cricket in 2023, however, after guiding Islamabad United to their third PSL title, he also made himself available for selection in the Pakistan team.
Wahab, the PCB chief selector, asserted that Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's poor form helped Amir and Imad to make a return to Pakistan's senior team.
“The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives,” Wahab said in a press conference.
Riaz, who is also the team manager for the T20I series versus New Zealand, said that he will closely collaborate with the team management.
“We have communicated our overarching selection policy and strategy to all elite players, and there is complete alignment within the group. To ensure the policy's implementation in letter and spirit, I will closely collaborate with the team management during the series,” Wahab said.
The former Pakistan paceman further pointed out the importance and significance of New Zealand series for the T20 WC later this year.
“As we prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, this series holds significant importance for Pakistan. Rather than solely focusing on the formidable New Zealand side, we aim to introspect and identify areas for improvement. I anticipate that players will seize the opportunities presented to strengthen their claims for the World Cup,” he added.
