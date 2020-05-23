e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Post COVID-19, ICC sets 2-3 months preparation time for bowlers resuming Test cricket

Post COVID-19, ICC sets 2-3 months preparation time for bowlers resuming Test cricket

“Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out,” the sport’s world governing body said in its ‘back-to-cricket’ guidelines.

cricket Updated: May 23, 2020 15:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after getting a wicket
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after getting a wicket (Getty Images)
         

The wait for bowlers looking to resume Test cricket after the coronavirus hiatus will be longer than others as the ICC has set a preparation time of up to two to three months for them to avoid getting injured.

As member nations ease restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council on Friday issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at getting the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

But the bowlers will have to wait the most considering their higher chances of getting injured.

Also Read | 4 Indians but no Virat Kohli in Brad Hogg’s current World Test XI

“Test cricket would require a minimum of 8-12 week preparation period (for bowlers), the final 4-5-week period would involve match intensity bowling.

“Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out,” the sport’s world governing body said in its ‘back-to-cricket’ guidelines.

Under the subhead cricket specific risks, the ICC mentioned about “safe and effective return of players to strength and conditioning (particularly bowlers).”

“Limited preparation may cause higher injury levels,” it said.

Also Read | Dhoni suddenly said ‘pad-up’: Raina on match-changing strategy vs Pak

“When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket.”

Pakistan are scheduled to tour England to play three Tests in August followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals, with the matches taking place behind closed doors as part of measures to combat the pandemic.

Up to 18 English bowlers, including Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, have started individualised training sessions across seven county grounds from Thursday in a bid to prepare for the season ahead, including the encounters against Pakistan.

The ICC said a return to T20 Internationals for bowlers would require a minimum five-six week preparation period, the last three-week involving match intensity bowling.

The minimum preparation time for ODIs has been set at six weeks, with the final three weeks involving match intensity bowling.

The ICC also advised teams to use larger squads and exercise caution over bowlers’ workloads and stated that Test cricket would require a minimum of eight to 12 week preparation.

International cricket has been in suspension because of the pandemic that has claimed more three lakh lives globally.

Like other sports, cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In