Praveen Kumar accused of beating up neighbour and seven-year old child: Report

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 16:21 IST

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has continued to hog the limelight despite retiring from cricket some time ago. He was involved in several incidents during his playing career and now he has stirred up another controversy in Meerut. Praveen has been accused by his neighbour of beating him and his seven-year-old son. The man has alleged that Praveen was allegedly in an inebriated condition and got into a scuffle with him and pushed his son.

On top of that, the victim Deepak Sharma claims that police even refused to register a complaint against Praveen. Sharma said that the police informed him that Praveen is an international cricketer and he should approach higher authorities if he wants to pursue the case.

READ | ‘I will be very very surprised’ - Ravi Shastri names player who can own number 4 slot

“I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me.

“He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand,” the victim was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats,” he added.

The police have commented on the matter, saying that they are investigating the case and action will be taken accordingly.

“Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done,” said SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh.

READ | India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant looking to punch his weight

Praveen played 68 ODIs for India and took 77 wickets at an average of 36.02. He was instrumental in India’s win over Australia in the CB series Down Under in 2008. He was also called up in the longest format of the game but failed to replicate his form in Tests.

This is not the first time Praveen has been involved in incidents outside of the cricketing arena. In 2008, Praveen was allegedly involved in a street fight with a doctor in Meerut in 2008 and then there was the infamous spat with spectators in Port of Spain in 2011. His last appearance for India was in 2012 and announced his retirement from cricket last year.