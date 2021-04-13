'Won't stop giving heart attacks': Preity Zinta tweets after PBKS win thriller against RR, praises Sanju Samson

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta said despite a new name and a jersey change, her side 'won’t stop giving heart attacks' in the IPL. Zinta’s comments came after PBKS started off their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrilling last-ball win by 4 runs over Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Mumbai.

Batting first Punjab Kings posted 221 for 6 riding on captain KL Rahul’s 91 and swashbuckling 64 off 28 balls. In reply, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson slammed 119 off 63 balls but failed take his team over the line after he was caught in the boundary in the final ball of the match.

Also Read | Arshdeep Singh reveals how he stopped Sanju Samson from hitting a last-ball six

“Yeah What a game ! We have a New name & a New Jersey, still #saddapunjabwon’t stop giving us heart attacks in a game. What to do ? Not a perfect game for us but in the end it was PERFECT. Wow @klrahul11, @iamdeepakhooda & all the boys @PunjabKingsIPL,” tweeted Zinta after the match.

Preity Zinta also did not forget to praise opposition captain Sanju Samson for his brilliant innings.

“A special mention to #Samson for an incredible knock ! So happy to start this tournament with a Win,” she added.

A special mention to #Samson for an incredible knock ! So happy to start this tournament with a Win 🙏 Yeahh ! #PBKS 🏏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 12, 2021





Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul too agreed that PBKS games are not for the light hearted.

"As a captain and as a player, I wouldn't want to keep being part of such games. But Punjab Kings is not for the light hearted, it was not the case last year and I do not think it will be this year as well. Fingers crossed, we will win some games comfortably. This was a great win and very important for us to start like this," Rahul told Arshdeep in a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

Notably, both Zinta and Rahul had talked about Punjab’s matches being hear-racing ones in the IPL after the franchise played many close games in the last edition of the tournament in UAE.