Present and future for all formats: Former India cricketers hail Shubman Gill

Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to embrace Shubman Gill as the future of Indian cricket after the young opener played a solid knock in India's second innings of their fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Gill looked set for his maiden Test ton when he edged a wide one from Nathan Lyon in the second session of the final day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill fell nine short of his century but his innings of 91 draw praise from all quarters with former India cricketers like VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra hailing him as the next big thing for Indian cricket.

“Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying " Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi". Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession,” wrote Sehwag.

"The way Shubman Gill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure," wrote VVS Laxman.

"Gill is the future...that’s for sure. But now, it’s up to the selectors/team management to make him the present of Indian cricket too. In all formats. He’s THAT good," wrote former India opener Aakash Chopra."What an innings, ShubhmanGill! Young man you have truly arrived today. Class is so evident," wrote former India left-arm pacer RP Singh.





Gill was magnificent on a fifth-day wicket, smashing the Australian bowlers to all corners of the ground.

He hit eight fours and two towering sixes in his 146-ball innings before he became Nathan Lyon's 398th Test victim, edging an arm ball to first slip where Steve Smith took a sharp catch.

Gill, who is playing in only his third Test, registered his second Test fifty in Australia – the first one coming in the previous Test in Sydney.

Needing 328 to pull off a historic win at the Gabba, injury-hit India lost opener Rohit Sharma early on Day 5 but Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara put their guard down to deny Australia further inroads in the first session. While Pujara batted in his usual way of trying to tire the Australian bowlers out, Gill continued mix caution with aggression.