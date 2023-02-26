President T20 Cup: Shams Mulani, Prayag Kumar claim five-wicket hauls

Shams Mulani (5/17) of Parsee Gymkhana and Prayag Kumar (5/25) of Parkophene Cricketers claimed five-wicket hauls to help their respective teams register wins in the President Cup T20 A&B Division matches played on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Victory CC 145/9 in 20 overs (Jay Bista 69, Atul More 3/18) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 126 in 19.4 overs (Chintamani Kamble 33, Rohit Pol 32; Shashank Attarde 4/18). Shivaji Park Gymkhana 127/8 in 20 overs (Siddharth Mhatre 3/12) lost to Dadar Union SC 128/1 (Siddharth Mhatre 73*). New Hind SC 132/5 in 20 overs (Pranav Kela 77, Siddhant Adhatrao 30) beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana 172/9 in 20 overs (Vishant Jaagdale 62, Bravish Shetty 56; Sagar Jadhav 5/18). Parsee Gymkhana 184/5 in 20 overs (Shams Mulani 79, Kevin D’Almeida 49; Vijay Kumavat 3/29) beat Apollo CC 143 all out in 18.3 overs (Abhinav Jagtap 67; Shams Mulani 5/17). Karnatak Sporting Association 162/8 in 20 overs (Gaurish Jadhav 45, Sahil Jadhav 38; Anurag Singh 3/19) beat Parel Sporting Club 144 in 19 overs (Aditya Balivada 44; Anjdeep Lad 3/22, Rakesh Prabhu 3/20). Parkophene Cricketers 169/4 in 20 overs (Prasad Pawar 71*,Akhil Herwadkar 65) beat Bhatnagar S&CF 165/9 in 20 overs (Sachin Rao 49, Arman Shaikh 48; Prayag Kumar 5/25). Cricket Club of India 186/7 in 20 overs (Akash Anand 55, Sujit Nayak 47*) beat Payyade SC 172/7 in 20 overs (Raunaq Sharma 58, Fenil Soni 53). Sind SC 162/6 in 20 overs (Satyalaksh Jain 55, Punit Tripathi 31) lost to Young Comrade CC 165/7 in 19 overs (Anish Chaudhary 83).

Mumbai Football Association League: Himanshu strikes twice to help Atlanta down GM Sports Club 3-1

Dishing out an impressive performance, Atlanta FC rallied to overcome GM Sports Club 3-1 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Sunday.

GM Sports Club stunned the Atlanta side with an early strike as Sudhakar Ranjan found the net in the eighth minute. They went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

The defending champions came roaring back and completely dominated the second session scoring three goals during this period to secure their win. In the second minute on resumption, captain Himanshu Patil put them on level terms and with 10 minutes remaining in the match he was again on target to double Atlanta’s lead. Atlanta sealed the win with Arif Shaikh firing home the third goal in the 90th.

Results – Elite Division: Atlanta FC 34 (Himanshu Patil 2, Arif Shaikh) beat G.M. Sports Club 1 (Sudhakar Ranjan).

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Chug blanks Cheni 3-0

Karan Chug was in good nick and was quite consistent with his pots to blank Huzefa Cheni 3-0 in a third-round match in the Matunga Gymkhana organized ₹1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament.

Chugh won a close first frame, but then won the second by a comfortable point difference. He then struck top form in the third and neatly constructed a break of 43 to clinch the third and wrap up the contest 37-31, 28-19 and 49-0.

Results

Round-2: Manoj Nandwani bt Swaroop Pillai 3-2 (26-16, 28-32, 47-12, 36-33); Dipesh Jain bt Pratik Khatri 3-0 (30-27, 42-13, 41-5); Pratik Thakker bt Gaurav Prabhu 3-2 (44-21, 19-44, 48(43)-4, 26-54, 31-27); Prabdeep Singh bt Shubham Wani 3-0 (46-16, 42-15, 37-28).

Round-3: Karan Chugh bt Huzefa Cheni 3-0 (37-31, 28-19, 49(33)-0); Darshan Shah bt Carl Serrao 3-1 (26-36, 31-19, 35-28, 45-20).