‘Pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are’: Kyle Jamieson on Virat Kohli’s dismissal on Day 2

Day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand belonged to Kiwi fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. The lanky pacer bagged a five-wicket haul to restrict India to a paltry first-innings total of 217, breaking several records en route to a second fifer against India in Tests. One of his prized wickets was skipper Kohli and Jamieson shared his thoughts on the dismissal.

Jamieson and the Black Caps set up right-hander Kohli. After a few outswingers, the ball wrapped Kohli's pads in front of the stumps by a Jamieson inswinger. When asked whether that a deliberate plot against one of the best batters the sport has ever seen, Jamieson said:

"Oh, I guess yes. Maybe there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about a huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little bit.

"And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don't think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli)," Jamieson said at the virtual post-day press conference.

According to the 26-year-old lanky speedster, who returned with fine figures of 5-31, Kohli's dismissal played a key part in how things unfolded on the second day.

"Yeah, obviously he (Kohli) is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed," added the right-arm pacer.

Team India, which were in command at 146-3 at one point, were bundled out on day 3. With fifer, Jamieson broke a couple of records. The most prominent being an eight-decade old record he shattered when he picked up his 42nd Test wicket. The speedster became the highest wicket-taker for the Black Caps after eight Tests, going past Jack Cowie's tally of 41 and Shane Bond's haul of 38 wickets. But this is not it.

With the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, his fifth scalp of the innings, Jamieson became the first Kiwi bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first 8 Test. Moreover, Jamieson surpassed the likes of Ashwin, Nathan Lyon and Axar Patel in terms of claiming most fifers in the inaugural edition WTC. He now leads the tally with five, while Ashwin, Lyon, and Patel have four.

At the end of the day's play, NZ were 101/2 in 49 overs and trailing by 116 runs.