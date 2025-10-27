Prithvi blazes to double ton, Delhi in control

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw’s switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra seems to have done him a world of good. On Monday, the opener smashed the third fastest first-class double century by an Indian batter during his 156-ball 222 against Chandigarh on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Group B tie in Chandigarh. Prithvi Shaw smashed the third fastest first-class double century. (HT Photo)

Shaw raced to 200 in 141 balls. It is only behind the efforts of Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls, vs Arunachal Pradesh – 2024) and Ravi Shastri (123 balls, vs Baroda – 1985). The 25-year-old was dropped from Mumbai last year over poor fitness and disciplinary issues, but the player’s improved fitness and focus on diet is paying dividends.

The knock, containing 29 fours and five sixes, helped Maharashtra score 359/3 in 52 overs in the second innings, setting Chandigarh a target of 464. The hosts were 129/1 with Arjun Azad (63*) and Manan Vohra (53*) battling to avoid defeat.

In Delhi, 23-year-old Ayush Doseja, who struck a double century on Ranji debut in the season’s first game against Hyderabad, extended his splendid form by scoring the second fifty of the match, at home against Himachal Pradesh. The left-handed opener, who hit 75 in the first innings, was batting on 62 after raising a 125-run fourth wicket stand with Yash Dhull (70) at Ferozeshah Kotla ground. Delhi, who took the first innings after dismissing Himachal for 297 in reply to their 430, were 196/4 at close, an overall lead of 329.

Mumbai took control of their match at home after leaving Chhattisgarh reeling at 175/6 in reply to their 416 all out before unseasonal rains halted action. The visitors, 241 runs behind, are 91 runs away from avoiding the follow on.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi captured 7/24 to rout Rajasthan for 89 in the second innings, claiming a match haul of 10/53 to help his team claim an innings and 41-run win in Group D.

In Kolkata, Bengal left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took 6/34 to dismiss Gujarat for 167 and give the hosts (279) the first innings lead. Bengal were 179/6, a lead of 282 runs, at stumps.

In Rajkot, Madhya Pradesh No.9 Saransh Jain’s unbeaten 103 and a 118-run stand with Yash Dubey (159) helped take the first innings lead (355/9) against Saurashtra (260).

Brief scores:

In Mumbai: Mumbai 416 all out vs Chhattisgarh 175/6.

In Delhi: Delhi 430 & 196/4 vs Himachal Pradesh 297 (N Saini 3/52)

In Kolkata: Bengal 279 & 179/6 (S Desai 4/48) vs Gujarat 167 (M Shami 3/44, Shahbaz 6/34)

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 260 vs MP 355/9 (Yash Dubey 159, Saransh Jain 103*)

In Shimoga: Karnataka 371 vs Goa 171/6

In Chandigarh: Maharashtra 313 & 359/3 decl (Prithvi Shaw 222) vs Chandigarh 209 & 129/1

In Nagpur: Jharkhand 332 vs Vidarbha 239/2 (Aman Mokhade 145*)