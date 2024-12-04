Prithvi Shaw gets a vote of confidence from ex-Delhi Capitals coach: ‘He is such a precocious talent and…’

Veteran Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has now come in support of Prithvi Shaw and asked him to follow Kevin Pietersen's advice about quitting social media and work on his fitness. Shaw, who was once touted as the future of Indian cricket, is now going through a tough phase in his career. Despite making an impressive Test debut in which he scored a ton back in 2018, he is now nowhere in the pecking order. He last played for India in 2021, and since then, everything has gone downhill for him in cricket. Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.(AP)

The right-handed batter is now standing at the crossroads of his career at 25 after none of the IPL franchises were interested in bidding for him in the mega auction. The former Delhi Capitals batter set his base price at INR 75 lakh, but it also didn't help that he remained unsold.

Watson, who has worked with Shaw in the past at Delhi Capitals, called him a precious talent who has the potential to become one of Indian cricket's biggest heroes if he takes the right path.

"I completely agree @KP24 Prithvi is such a precocious talent and these are all that is required for him to turn things around and be one of Indian Cricket’s biggest heroes," Watson wrote on X in reply on Pietersen's tweet.

Kevin Pietersen's crucial advice to Prithvi Shaw

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pietersen shared a piece of advice for Shaw to concentrate on his fitness to get on the right path.

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they'd sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It'll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!" Pietersen wrote on 'X'.

Recently, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for being overweight and unfit. He has come back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but hasn't done anything significant so far.