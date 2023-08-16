'Injury worse than expected': Setback for Prithvi Shaw as Northamptonshire opener ruled out of One-Day Cup

Northamptonshire will miss the services of superstar Prithvi Shaw for the remainder of the One-Day Cup tournament in England as the talented batter has picked up a knee injury on Sunday. Shaw, who shattered multiple records in his debut County stint with Northamptonshire, injured his knee while fielding in the One-Day Cup match against Durham last week. Earlier, Shaw created multiple records with his monumental double century in England(PTI-Twitter/@onedaycup)

According to an official statement released by Northamptonshire, Shaw will take no further part in the action-packed One-Day Cup in England. As per the latest developments, scan results have suggested that Shaw's injury is worse than initially expected. Keeping an eye on Shaw's latest injury setback, the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be in contact with a specialist in London on Friday.

'Prithvi made a huge impact'

“In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp.” Head Coach John Sadler was quoted as saying. “He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire.”

