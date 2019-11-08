Prithvi Shaw likely to return in Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, after serving suspension

cricket

Young India batsman Prithvi Shaw is likely to return to Mumbai’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after serving out his eight-month suspension for a doping violation. Chairman of Mumbai state’s ad-hoc selection panel Milind Rege said that Shaw’s case will certainly be up for discussion in the meeting. his eight-month suspension for a doping violation.

“He will be free to play from [November] 16, so of course he will be considered for selection,” Rege told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday. “I can’t make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection.”

“Prithvi Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” BCCI had said in a statement.

Back in July, Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the BCCI for “inadvertently” consuming a cough syrup which had the prohibited substance terbutaline.

Rege’s panel also announced the squad for only the first three Mumbai matches as key players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube are currently part of the India squad for the T20 series against Bangladesh.

“On July 16, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough,” it had added.

“Shaw’s class is there, you see,” Rege said. “He is a dynamic young batsman. So that will weigh heavily in his favour because he has scored runs for Mumbai in the last one-and-a-half years and he also did well in Test cricket till he went to Australia. There has been a gap. So he will again have to start once again.”