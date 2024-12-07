Prithvi Shaw’s inner circle blamed for downfall, MLA alleges people are taking him for a ride: ‘Yahan wahan ghoomate…'

There is no doubting Prithvi Shaw but not many can make sense of what went wrong with the talented right-handed batter who was once dubbed as a 'generational talent'. Recently, the youngster who led India to the U19 World Cup win in 2018, went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shaw even registered a century on his Test debut, however, ever since the start of the 2020s, his career has been on a downward spiral. India batter Prithvi Shaw. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

There are questions being asked about Prithvi Shaw's current lifestyle and the lack of drive and motivation. Sanjay Potnis, an MLA from Kalina, has now alleged that the batter does not have the right people around him.

He also said that the people near Shaw are taking him for a ride and are not at all concerned with the hard work the cricketer needs to do to make a comeback.

"His game is not bad, the people around him are of different kinds. No one is taking care of his sport, sab uska faayda he utha rahe hai. No one is with him at the moment, he is dependent on himself. After he left (Santacruz to Juhu to Bandra), no one took care of him," Potnis told The Indian Express.

For the unversed, Potnis was the first person who offered help to the Shaw family by providing them with a flat in Santacruz. This in turn helped Prithvi Shaw to cut down his travel time from Virar.

Prithvi Shaw's underwhelming form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Prithvi Shaw has been underwhelming as an opening batter for Mumbai. In the six matches that he has played so far, he has been dismissed for a duck on two occasions.

He has so far scored 130 runs in six matches, with his highest score being 40 against Nagaland.

Earlier, former England captain Kevin Pietersen had urged Shaw to work his backside off as he is just too talented to throw it all away.

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories.

If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long-term success, they’d sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It’ll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to this, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson wrote, "I completely agree @KP24. Prithvi is such a precocious talent and these are all that is required for him to turn things around and be one of Indian Cricket’s biggest heroes."

Watson worked closely with Shaw when he was the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals.