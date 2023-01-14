Prithvi Shaw shares series of Instagram posts after returning to Indian side for New Zealand T20Is

It was long due. After 537 days, Prithvi Shaw has returned to the Indian squad has he has been called up for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home that begins later this month in Ranchi. He has been in breathtaking form in the domestic circuit and only recently scored a record 379 in a Ranji Trophy match. Following the big announcement on late Friday night, Shaw reacted to it by sharing a series of Instagram posts as stories.

Shaw, who made his debut for India back in 2018, last played for India in 2021, in a second-string Indian side for the tour of Sri Lanka. It also remains his only ever T20I appearance for the team, after having played six ODIs and five Tests.

His continued absence has been a constant point of debate among fans and veteran cricketers amid the plethora of runs he has been scoring in the domestic circuit. In the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was the second-highest run-getter with 363 runs in eight matches with a century and a fifty. And last week, he scored a 383-ball 379 in Ranji Trophy match against Assam - which is now the second-highest first-class score by an Indian batter.

Following the big announcement on Friday, here is how Shaw reacted...

Prithvi Shaw reacts after returning to Indian side(Instagram grabs)

Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the squad after having last featured in T20Is in August 2022. He will be one of teo leg spinners alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will be missing out as he continues to recover from his injury that put him out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. BCCI are yet to provide an update on Samson's fitness, but he has been replaced by Jitesh Sharma, who will be one of the wicketkeeping options along with Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma too are out of the T20Is for the third consecutive series since the T20 World Cup and BCCI release includes no clarification over their absence.

