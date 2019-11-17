e-paper
Prithvi Shaw slams 63 off 39 balls on return to cricket after ban, gestures to ‘let his bat do the talking’ in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After reaching his half-century off just 32 balls, Prithvi Shaw also gestured that he will now let his bat do the talking in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prithvi Shaw after scoring his half-century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match
Prithvi Shaw after scoring his half-century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(BCCI)
         

On his 20th birthday, Prithvi Shaw had promised his version 2.0, assuring that he will be back on the cricket field. 8 days later he not only fulfilled his promise by returning to the cricket field but also gave an account of Prithvi Shaw 2.0 he had referred. Shaw smashed a sparkling 63 off just 39 balls playing for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shaw brought up his fifty off 32 balls and along with opening partner Aditya Tare, made a mockery of the Assam bowling attack. The duo put on 138 runs in 82 balls before Tare was dismissed for a blistering 82 off 48 balls. Shaw carried on and scored 69. With the help of a cameo from Siddesh Lad, Mumbai posted 206 for 5 batting first.

After reaching his half-century, Shaw also gestured that he will now let his bat do the talking.

 

Shaw was given a life when he was batting 32 and the 20-year-old responded in style by slamming two towering sixes off the next two balls.

 

This was Prithvi Shaw’s first match after BCCI gave him a a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mumbai had announced their squad for the last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday. This is Mumbai’s last league match. Shaw had earlier shared a video of himself practising in the nets.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes &amp; support. Will be back in action soon,” Shaw captioned the video.

