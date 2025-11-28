Prithvi Shaw smashes nine fours, three sixes on captaincy debut in Maharashtra win; sends message before IPL auction

There is perhaps no player in Indian cricket who has more to prove than Prithvi Shaw. Once considered the future of the Indian team, fitness and discipline issues have gradually forced Shaw to recede from the focus of things, as he lost his spot in the IPL after going unsold in the 2025 auction, and has gone 4 years since last representing the national team. Prithvi Shaw last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2024.(DC-X)

Having left Mumbai to join Maharashtra in domestic cricket, Shaw will believe he now has the platform to try and earn his way back into the focus by the merit of his bat doing the talking. In Maharashtra’s second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw got the chance to lead the team against Hyderabad, and left his mark with a solid half-century.

In a 36-ball innings at the top of the order chasing 192 at the Jadavpur University Complex in Kolkata, Shaw blazed nine fours and three sixes to give his team an excellent start with a 66-run knock. He was joined by Arshin Kulkarni, who opened the batting alongside him and scored 89* to win man of the match honours – but the focus will be on Shaw, who is aiming for a landing spot in next month’s IPL auction.

Shaw reached his half-century in 23 deliveries, showing that he still has the ability to score quickly in the powerplay when the field is inside the ring. However, a slight slow-down in the innings also leaves him with some space to improve, and show that he has more dimensions to his game.

IPL and India dream still alive for Shaw after career turmoil?

Despite a strong record in his early years in the IPL and for India, a volatile style and several disciplinary run-ins meant his reputation and faith in his abilities dipped. He couldn’t leave a mark in his final IPL season with Delhi Capitals in 2024, and combined with harsh words from then-coach Ricky Ponting, has meant that the 26-year-old has had to rebuild his career from scratch.

Shaw will know that catching the eye of an IPL team in need of opening batters might give him just that opportunity, and the opener has shown that plenty of the talent still remains. His blazing start in this innings ensured Maharashtra chased down 192 with 8 deliveries to spare, and got his captaincy off to a good start after Ruturaj Gaikwad departed the team to join the Indian ODI squad for the series vs South Africa.

Shaw has also enjoyed a strong start to the Ranji Trophy season with Maharashtra: in 5 matches, he has notched up three scores in the 70s, as well as a mammoth 222 against Chandigarh that showed he still maintains his tendency to explode for big scores when he is in good touch. However, he also retains that tendency to be an all-or-nothing player.

Shaw will know this SMAT campaign could be arguably the most important of his career, as he reaches a real tipping point in his journey as a cricketer and tries to prove the doubters wrong.