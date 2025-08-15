Prithvi Shaw's comeback date confirmed as out-of-favour Team India player set for return to action after 8-month hiatus

Prithvi Shaw is set to represent Maharashtra for the first time since his high-profile swap of domestic teams. After a couple of turbulent years, this provides a chance to course-correct. The first assignment for Shaw is the the All India Buchi Babu Invitational tournament in Chennai this month. Prithvi Shaw will represent Maharashtra after his switch from Mumbai earlier this year.(PTI)

Shaw leads the line for Maharashtra after he was dropped in Mumbai for discipline and poor fitness. These are elements which have consistently haunted the immensely talented batter, who is looking for a fresh start in a different team.

Alongside Prithvi Shaw in the Maharashtra squad is also Ruturaj Gaikwad, returning from an injury layoff of his own. Gaikwad and Shaw will make for a potentially devastating opening duo. However, Gaikwad is expected to be available only for Maharashtra’s opener in the tournament, then slated to join West Zone in their Duleep Trophy campaign.

Along with Gaikwad, wicketkeeper Saurabh Nawale will also travel to Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy. Maharashtra will be captained by Ankit Bawne, who along with the coaching staff will be hoping to see a little bit of drive and intensity from Shaw.

Maharashtra aim for strong Buchi Babu showing

The former Mumbai batter went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction, the nadir a spell which has seen him fall out of confidence at international, domestic, and franchise level. Despite making his India debut at a young age and playing very well for Delhi Capitals during his tenure, off-field issues have hampered his career.

Maharashtra’s group in the innovative Buchi Babu tournament includes Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and the TNCA President’s XI. Maharashtra begin their campaign with a match against Chhattisgarh at Gurunanak College, where Shaw will try to make an instant impact and prove that he is ready to mark a strong return.

Elsewhere, teenaged Ayush Mhatre’s high stocks in domestic cricket, particularly Mumbai cricket, continue to rise. The current India U-19 captain added senior domestic captaincy to his cap as well, earning the skipper’s mantle for Mumbai for this tournament. In the absence of names such as Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, Mhatre will lead a team that includes players such as Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer.