Ahmedabad, Gujarat's seasoned batter Priyank Panchal played a solid knock, remaining unbeaten on 117, as the former champions reached 222 for 1 at stumps on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Kerala, here on Wednesday. Priyank Panchal, 117 batting, anchors Gujarat’s strong reply vs Kerala

Trailing by just 235 runs with two full days remaining, Gujarat's batting unit showed resilience and intent on a placid Motera surface, where it seemed Kerala found themselves 100 runs short, having scored at snail's pace.

Resuming their first innings at 418/7, Kerala added 39 more runs before being bowled out for 457 just 10 overs into the morning session.

Mohammed Azharuddeen remained stranded on a magnificent 177 off 341 balls, his career-best knock featuring 20 fours and a solitary six.

His innings provided the backbone to Kerala’s total as wickets tumbled around him.

Gujarat skipper Chintan Gaja provided the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Aditya Sarwate with a delivery that straightened from middle stump to clip the off-stump.

Sarwate managed just one run before becoming Gaja’s 200th first-class victim in his 59th match.

Sensing the urgency to add quick runs, Azharuddeen took Kerala past 450 with a boundary off Arzan Nagwaswalla.

However, with wickets falling at the other end, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was left stranded as Nidheesh MD and Nedumankuzhy Basil perished in quick succession.

In response, Gujarat began their innings with a positive intent as openers Panchal and Aarya Desai put together a solid 131-run stand in 36.4 overs.

Desai, aggressive yet composed, scored 73 off 118 balls, striking 11 boundaries and one six.

He looked assured before losing control and dragged a wide delivery from Basil onto his stumps.

Despite that breakthrough, Kerala’s bowlers struggled to make further inroads.

Panchal, a veteran of the domestic circuit, anchored the innings with a mix of caution and aggression.

Panchal reached his 29th first-class century his second of the season off just 155 balls, bringing up the milestone in style with a six over long-on against Sarwate.

The 34-year-old, once on the fringes of the Indian team after Gujarat’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 2016-17, has had an ordinary season with only one century and a half-century prior to this match.

However, he delivered when his team needed him the most.

Hingrajia provided solid support at the other end with a patient, unbeaten 30 off 108 balls, hitting three boundaries.

For Kerala, veteran spinner Jalaj posed some questions and induced a few edges, but the lack of support from the field meant Gujarat kept consolidating.

Brief Scores:

Kerala 457; 187 overs .

Gujarat 222/1; 71 overs . Gujarat trail by 235 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.