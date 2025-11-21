Priyank Panchal, domestic cricket stalwart sets aim at Big Bash and ILT20 after retirement: ‘Still have few years’

Priyank Panchal brought the curtain down on his illustrious 17-year-long career earlier this year when he called time on his domestic cricket career. Regarded as one of the stalwarts the sport has ever seen, the 35-year-old piled on heaps and heaps of runs, making a name for himself while playing for Gujarat and India A. However, the India cap never came, as he faded into oblivion as one of the unlucky few who never donned the Blue jersey, despite putting in the hard yards in domestic cricket. Priyank Panchal sets his sights on the BBL and ILT20(BCCI)

Panchal bid adieu to Indian domestic cricket, with 8856 runs in first-class cricket, scoring 29 centuries and 34 fifties. He also led Gujarat to a Ranji Trophy triumph in the 2016-17 season. He also holds the record for most centuries by a Gujarat batter, with a remarkable tally of 23. He is also the state team's second-highest run-scorer in first-class cricket, only behind Parthiv Patel.

Panchal's time in Indian circuits might have come to an end, but the sport hasn't gotten out of him yet. The domestic cricket stalwart has now shifted his focus to overseas leagues and is currently playing in the Nepal Premier League for the Karnali Yaks. He left a solid impression in his first outing, smashing 90 runs off 48 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Panchal said that this is just the beginning, and his focus remains on competing in other global leagues, such as the Big Bash and ILT20.

“After my retirement from first-class cricket, I was actively looking for leagues around the world, but not for the retired ones. The Nepal League is something from which I learned a great deal. Because I'll be sharing the dressing room with many international players, as well as domestic players. Looking forward, I think I'm actively seeking this franchise league,” said Panchal.

“I would love to play. And I still think that I have a few years where I can enjoy my game. I have a solid foundation, which is the Indian domestic circuits, that can definitely help me going forward from here. I'm actively looking to play all those franchise leagues. Big Bash, Major League Cricket and ILT20 are definitely on my radar. I would love to play,” he added.

Panchal's decision to play in franchise leagues

It is no surprise that Panchal has been setting the stage on fire in the Nepal Premier League. The right-hander has enough experience of grinding it out in the Indian domestic circuit, and he's putting all his experience into play as he unleashes some attacking shots and shows the world his big-hitting prowess.

Panchal said that he had been receiving offers to play in global leagues for some time, but he only pursued them when he found them exciting. It is worth mentioning that before the Nepal Premier League, Panchal also represented the Indian team in the Hong Kong Sixes.

“I got a few opportunities. Once I retired, one or two associate nations also wanted me to play. So, I thought that if I have a solid background and a solid cricketing career in the Indian domestic circuit, then I can definitely play all those leagues around the world, which is quite helpful also,” said Panchal.

“After my retirement, only, I started thinking about it. I also had a few opportunities, but I had to let them go for some reason. But yeah, I think I decided maybe after retirement, only when I got a few opportunities from other parts of the world,” he added.

Lastly, Panchal also had glowing things to say about Nepal as he expects the sport to grow by leaps and bounds in the years to come.

"And if I talk about the Nepal Premier League, the standard is really good. I think it can be one of the best leagues. There are die-hard fans, so many followers. The hospitality and everything are definitely world-class. Yeah, I think all the good things about the Nepal Premier League. And I would love to see the Nepal Premier League growing from here," he concluded.