‘Probably, I would go with…’: Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? David Miller chooses who has better cover drive

Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the greatest batters in cricket history, and the former India captain has always silenced his critics with stunning performances with the bat for both club and country. The 34-year-old scripted history during the second Test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, completing 25,000 runs in international cricket, shattering the world record, which was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. The RCB star achieved the feat in 549 innings, compared to Sachin, who did it in 577 innings.

Although the batter had a poor batting display in both Tests, he will be aiming to get some momentum in the remaining two fixtures of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Other than Kohli, even Pakistan captain Babar Azam is considered to be of the same caliber as the Indian cricketer, and also finished as the highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022, across all formats. The 28-year-old registered 2598 runs in 44 matches, with eight centuries, 17 half-centuries and a highscore of 196. Babar is currently playing in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, and is third in the run charts, with 171 runs in four games.

The presence of Kohli and Babar in world cricket has led to intense debate among fans and experts, as to who is the better batter. So, even South African veteran David Miller was asked to choose between the duo, and he had a confident reply. Miller was asked to choose between Kohli and Babar's cover-drive. "Probaby, I would go with Babar", said Miller, while talking to ESPNCricinfo.

Miller was also asked to choose between Jasprit Bumrah's yorker and Shaheen Shah Afridi's, to which he replied, "I would go with Bumrah's yorkers." Miller is also currently participating in the PSL, and is representing Multan Sultans, who are currently on top of the table with eight points in five games.

