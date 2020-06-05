Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories

cricket

Experienced cricketers Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig have received promotions in the latest PCB Women’s central contract list even though the number of players with contracts shrunk further to nine.

Maroof, who has now been promoted to Category A, along with Javeria, has been retained as captain till 2020-21 season, while the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam has also been renewed. Imam will resume his duties in the high-performance set-up. Iqbal’s replacement will be made through an advertisement process.

The likes of left-arm spinner Anam Amin and middle-order batter Omaima Sohail were the new entrants in the list as the PCB announced an increase of 33 percent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent rise, respectively.

The nine-player list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem, 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal.

“On behalf of the selection committee, I would like to congratulate all the players who have received the central contracts. The selection committee had detailed deliberations prior to announcing the central contracts. International performances over the past 12 months, fitness standards and the players’ ability to contribute in both white ball formats were key measures that formed the criteria for the selection,” Urooj Mumtaz, the women’s chief selector said.

“Bismah and Javeria have been promoted to Category A, following leading performances with the bat in the last year. Diana Baig has been promoted to Category B and she joins Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz - both of whom have been retained in this category - as she topped the T20I bowling charts for Pakistan in the last 12 months.”

Category A: Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz

Category C: Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, Anam Amin and Nahida Khan

Emerging: Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah