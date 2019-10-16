‘Above all I’m a proud Indian,’ Mithali Raj shuts up troll criticising her

cricket

A day after Mithali Raj led to India to a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa by edging out the visitors by 6 runs in the third ODI, which also marked her 100th international victory as captain of the Indian Women’s team, she was targeted on social media for her language preferences.

Mithali Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu was criticised by a fan who believed the India women’s ODI captain ignores her mother tongue and only speaks in English, Hindi and Telegu.

“She doesn’t know Tamil. She will speak in eng, Telugu, Hindi”, tweeted the fan

Just like she cover drives a loose fuller length delivery outside off stump in the cricket field, Mithali presented the full face of her bat to give a befitting reply in Tamil. Mithali did not forget to send the fan a reminder that she is an Indian first.

“Tamil is my mother tongue.. I speak Tamil well .. I am proud to live in Tamil Nadu,” was the rough translation of what Mithali wrote on her official twitter handle. “But above it all I am very proud Indian! Also my dear sugu , your constant criticism on each and every post of mine , your day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going,” Mithali further added in English.

தமிழ் என் தாய் மொழி..

நான் தமிழ் நன்றாக பேசுவேன்..

தமிழனாய் வாழ்வது எனக்கு பெருமை.. but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu ,you constant criticism on each and every post of mine ,you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going https://t.co/udOqOO2ejx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

The India women’s ODI captain did not stop there. She also dedicated a famous song from Taylor Swift asking the fan to ‘calm down’.

Also, I would like to dedicate @vasugi29 a very famous song by a strong independent woman I admire a lot . Enjoy :) https://t.co/o34CtfCZCB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

During the course of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Mithali became the first ever woman to complete 20 years in international cricket.

Over the last week, I have received a lot of wishes, most to congratulate me on my team’s excellent performance , beating SA 3-0 and also on achieving some personal milestones . I express my gratitude and thank each and every individual for their love and support🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dDKnciUA38 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 16, 2019

Mithali, who scored an important half-century in the 2nd ODI, was at No.7 in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women.

Mithali had announced her retirement from T20Is before the South Africa series.

