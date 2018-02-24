PSL 2018: Karachi Kings record 1st ever win over Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs in Dubai on Friday to start their Pakistan Super League 2018 campaign on a winning note. The win was Karachi’s first ever against Quetta in PSL history.

Batting first after winning the toss, Karachi’s middle order duo of Colin Ingram and Ravi Bopara pushed them to a decent 149/9. Opener Khurram Manzoor contributed with 35 off 39.

READ | Ben Stokes expected to return for England cricket team vs New Zealand

In reply, Quetta could only manage 130/9 against a star-studded bowling line-up of Karachi.

Quetta boasted of some of the top-hitters of the cricket ball but they never looked in control during the chase.

They lost Shane Watson (1) in the second over itself. He survived two run-out chances but ran out of luck the third time in the same over when after hitting the ball onto his thigh via inside edge, he set off for a single, clueless about the wherewithal of the ball.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan collected the ball and took off the bails. His partner Asad Shaif departed in the next over after being caught at square leg off Imad Wasim.

Kevin Pietersen (6), who is playing in his final competitive tournament having already announced his retirement, chipped one from countryman Tymal Mills to midwicket. And by the time captain Sarfraz Ahmed departed on 7, their chase was well off the track with the scorecard reading a sorry 66/5 in 11.4 overs.

With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Umar Amin played sensibly but was eventually out for a run-a-ball 31. Mohammad Nawaz tried making a match out of it when he bludgeoned three fours and a six off Mohammad Irfan in an over. But Mohammad Amir put Quetta’s flickering hopes to rest having him out caught behind in the 18th over. He scored 30 off 20.

READ | IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders find unique way to name captain

Imad, Mills and Mohammad Irfan Jr took two wickets each while Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, Karachi started well after opting to bat. Their openers Joe Denly and Khurram Manzoor punished the erring bowlers, hitting easy boundaries between them - including one each in the second over, bowled by rising T20 star Jofra Archer. Denly was unlucky to have been run out on 14 when the ball crashed on the stumps at the non-striker’s end after deflecting off the fingers of Watson.

Hasan Khan and Rahat Ali then tied the batsmen up, not allowing easy runs. The pressure of a slow-run rate got to Babar Azam as well after Rahat, flashing hard at a delivery, when the width wasn’t there, and consequently getting a top-edge to be caught by the ‘keeper on 10.

Karachi needed someone to accelerate the scoring and the fall of Azam came as a blessing in disguise for it brought Ingram to the crease. The South African hammered four and six off consecutive deliveries from Rahat with the spinner leaking 15 runs in an over that saw Manzoor being dropped off his bowling on 29.

But Anwar Ali returned to break the threatening stand with the scalp of Manzoor on 35, thanks to a good low catch from Asad Shafiq. Watson was brought back and bowled a tight over but Ingram made up for it in the next over as he took Anwar Ali to the cleaners. Eighteen runs came from it with 17 from the bat of Ingram including two fours and a maximum.

READ | Shahid Afridi’s spectacular catch lights up Pakistan Super League 2018

From 60/2 in 10 overs, Karachi zoomed to 122/3 in a matter of six overs. But a heap of wickets in the final overs, resulting in Quetta bowlers making a comeback.

Ingram was hitting cleanly and scoring at the strike-rate of 200. He missed out on a deserved fifty when a short delivery from Archer kissed his gloves, hit him on the helmet and settled into the hands of the fine leg fielder. He walked back unimpressed with the decision after spanking 41 off 21. Bopara (24) followed him in the next over and Archer picked up his second wicket in Imad to finish with 2/30.

However, the final over of their innings proved to be the most eventful with Watson picking up two wickets off the first two deliveries. He missed out on a hat-trick with Rizwan hitting him for a four but the Australian dismissed him off his next delivery. Tymal Mills struck a four and a single off the final two balls to take the score to 149/9 and Watson finished with excellent figures of 3/22.

Karachi next face Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Brief scores: Karachi Kings 149/9 (Colin Ingram 41, Khurram Manzoor 35; Shane Watson 3/22) beat Quetta Gladiators 130/9 (Umar Amin 31, Mohammad Nawaz 30; Imad Wasim 2/19) by 19 runs.