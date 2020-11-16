e-paper
PSL 2020: Haris Rauf apologises to Shahid Afridi after bowling him out for duck - WATCH

PSL 2020: Haris Rauf apologises to Shahid Afridi after bowling him out for duck - WATCH

As soon as the wickets were rattled, Rauf joined his hands to apologized Afridi with a smile on his face. It was his 50th scalp in the shortest format of the game.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Shahid Afrid (L) and Haris Rauf (R) from a PSL 2020 match
Photo of Shahid Afrid (L) and Haris Rauf (R) from a PSL 2020 match(Twitter)
         

The second eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 witnessed a wonderful gesture from Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf against Multan Sultans in Karachi on Sunday night. The speedster hogged the limelight as he apologized to veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi after bowling him out.

The incident happened during the 14th over of second innings where the Sultans were chasing a huge 183-run target. They were reduced to 116/5 when Afridi came to bat after Rilee Rossouw’s dismissal. Rauf cleaned up Afridi for a first ball duck with a beautiful inswinging delivery.

The ball sneaked through Afridi’s legs and sent the stumps for a walk. As soon as the wickets were rattled, Rauf joined his hands to apologized Afridi with a smile on his face. It was his 50th scalp in the shortest format of the game.

Here’s the video:

Battling for a spot in PSL 2020 finals, Qalandars bundled Sultans on 157, winning the game by 25 runs in the eliminator. South Africa’s David Wiese remained the star of the show as he returned with the figures of 3/27 after contributing 48 runs off 21 balls with the bat.

Besides Wiese, Rauf also claimed a three-wicket haul, giving away just 30 runs at an economy rate of 7.50. This for the seventh time that a Pakistani bowler has taken 50+ T20 wickets in a calendar year.

Lahore Qalandars will now square off against Karachi Kings in the summit clash on November 17.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

