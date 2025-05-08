PSL 2025 likely to be suspended as India-Pakistan tension escalates; PCB also mulls Doha, Dubai to hold remaining games

The 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is likely to be suspended amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which saw 26 civilians lose their lives. In response, the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. The armed forces struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. PSL 10 likely to be suspended(AFP)

According to a report in Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are slated to meet with the Ministry of Interior to assess the situation and its potential impact on the tournament. "The meeting will determine whether the PSL matches will continue as planned or be suspended, according to sources close to the matter," the report read.

The rising tension of security and the closure of airspace have already increased the logistical difficulties in hosting games. Hence, sources have indicated the website that it could lead to further delays or cancellations. "As the situation evolves, there is an increasing possibility that the PSL matches may be postponed, depending on the outcomes of the meeting and any additional developments in the region," the report added.

Dubai and Doha considered as a possibility?

The separate report indicated that the PCB is also contemplating the decision to relocate the ongoing PSL season to Dubai and Doha. On the other hand, Karachi is also being considered an option to host the remainder of the games, which were originally scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

There are also growing speculations that Thursday's game in Rawalpindi, between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, could be rescheduled, although PCB has yet to make an official statement.

The ongoing PSL season has only four knockout matches and four playoff games remaining. Of the six teams, Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the playoffs, while Multan Sultans are already out of contention.