PSL’s ‘peacemaker act’ lands in meme territory, Panchayat parallels hit home: 'Marnus Labuschagne trying not to laugh'

However, what was intended as a meaningful moment quickly backfired on social media. Clips of the dove release circulated widely, prompting criticism from users who labelled the move as “forced,” “PR-driven,” and “out of place” in a cricketing context. The backlash overshadowed the league’s attempt to blend sport with a broader diplomatic message.

Ahead of Match 15 on April 8, Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, and PSL CEO Salman Naseer released a white dove during the toss. The act was part of the “Pakistan – The Peace Maker” initiative, aimed at promoting a message of peace amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran.

A symbolic “peace gesture” during the Pakistan Super League 2026 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen drew sharp reactions online, even as the match itself delivered a nail-biting finish.

Despite the off-field noise, the on-field contest provided plenty of drama. Hyderabad Kingsmen endured another disappointing outing, slipping to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Their innings began shakily, as they lost four wickets for just 34 runs. A crucial 82-run partnership between Perera and Labuschagne helped stabilise the innings and push the total to 145.

Just when it seemed they had regained control, the Kingsmen suffered a dramatic collapse, losing five wickets for just nine runs towards the end, derailing any hopes of setting a more competitive target.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi started confidently, scoring 56 runs in the powerplay. However, Hyderabad fought back through key breakthroughs from Saim Ayub and Hassan Khan, tightening the contest and pushing the game into the final over, with 14 runs needed.

The pressure-packed finish saw Iftikhar Ahmed emerge as the hero. Having already contributed with the ball, Iftikhar held his nerve in the final over, smashing a boundary and a six to take Zalmi home on the last ball in a thrilling finish.

While Zalmi celebrated a dramatic victory, the online conversation remained dominated by the controversial pre-match gesture, highlighting how moments off the field can sometimes overshadow the game itself in modern cricket.