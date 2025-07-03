Pujara identifies glaring weakness in Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting, says England bowlers just have to 'wait for a mistake'

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has offered a valuable insight into how bowlers can target the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal in the early stages of an innings. The 23-year-old opener lit up Edgbaston with a brilliant 87 off 107 balls, laced with 13 boundaries, a knock that stood out even alongside Shubman Gill’s commanding unbeaten century. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on day one of the second Test(AP)

Just 13 runs shy of what would’ve been his sixth Test hundred, Jaiswal was undone by a crucial delivery from Chris Woakes. Reflecting on the dismissal, Pujara suggested that bowlers who stick to a consistent good length outside off stump and remain patient are more likely to expose the left-hander’s vulnerability in that channel.

"You've got to bowl the right length; around off-stump, on a good length. Keep doing that and wait for him to make a mistake,” Pujara told Sony Sports.

While Ravindra Jadeja played a steady hand with a composed 41 off 67 balls, including five boundaries, it was at the other end that Indian captain Shubman Gill brought up a patient century, his unbeaten 114 coming off 216 deliveries with 12 boundaries, as the duo stitched together a crucial 99-run stand.

‘JAISWAL DOESN’T MISS OPPORTUNITIES’

The left-handed Indian opener Jaiswal anchored the first innings at Edgbaston, helping India put up a first-day run total of 310/5 at Stumps, after 85 overs.

Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests, noted that while Jaiswal had a very shaky start to his first day, he adjusted later against the English attack.

Pujara added to this by saying, “Early on, it seemed like he was trying too hard to play shots, but once he settled, the kind of strokes he played were outstanding. Once he gets through that initial half-hour, he's in complete control. He doesn't miss scoring opportunities, and that makes it very difficult for a bowling team.

"If you pitch it up, he drives well. If it's short outside off-stump, he cuts well. If you try bumpers, he pulls confidently. The margin of error for bowlers is incredibly small against him.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far scored 192 runs at a scintillating average of 64. He struck a century in the previous Test, smashing 101 in the first innings; however, Jaiswal faced scrutiny for his sloppy fielding errors, which played a role as India faced a five-wicket defeat.