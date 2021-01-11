Pujara joins Sachin, Gavaskar and other greats, becomes 11th Indian to score 6000+ Test runs

A patient Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday joined an elite list of India greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid. Pujara became the 11th Indian to cross the 6000-run mark in Test cricket. He reached the milestone on Day five of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to congratulate him on social media.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.

The other Indians who have 6000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (7318), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6215), Gundappa Viswanath (6080).

Fewest innings by IND reach 6000 Test runs.

S Gavaskar -117

V Kohli -119

S Tendulkar -120

Rahul Dravid -125

C Pujara- 134

Pujara and Pant stitched together a brilliant 148-run stand for the fourth wicket to before the latter was dismissed three short of a superb century by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Pujara too was bowled by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 77 off 205 balls. This is the second highest score by an Indian No.3 in fourth innings of a Test match.

This was also the fifth instance of Pujara scoring fifties in both innings of a Test match.



