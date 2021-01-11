Pujara joins Sachin, Gavaskar and other greats, becomes 11th Indian to score 6000+ Test runs
A patient Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday joined an elite list of India greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid. Pujara became the 11th Indian to cross the 6000-run mark in Test cricket. He reached the milestone on Day five of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to congratulate him on social media.
"Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.
The other Indians who have 6000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (7318), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6215), Gundappa Viswanath (6080).
Fewest innings by IND reach 6000 Test runs.
S Gavaskar -117
V Kohli -119
S Tendulkar -120
Rahul Dravid -125
C Pujara- 134
Pujara and Pant stitched together a brilliant 148-run stand for the fourth wicket to before the latter was dismissed three short of a superb century by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Pujara too was bowled by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 77 off 205 balls. This is the second highest score by an Indian No.3 in fourth innings of a Test match.
This was also the fifth instance of Pujara scoring fifties in both innings of a Test match.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Score or survive? The big fourth innings question
India's fate in Sydney now hinges heavily on its overnight batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. They will restart proceedings on Monday, a delicious prospect where India need a further 309 runs in 97 overs
Siraj racially abused again at the SCG, six evicted from stands
Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd.
