Pulwama attack: Rajasthan Cricket Association removes photographs of Pakistan players

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Monday pulled down pictures of Pakistan players from its lobby, protesting against the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

“BCCI, RCA and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of Pakistan cricket players. We wish that India takes the revenge for the act,” RCA vice president Mohammad Iqbal said.

Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a store room.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 22:50 IST