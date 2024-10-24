Pune weather forecast, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Will rain hurt Rohit Sharma and Co. again after Bengaluru loss?

As India and New Zealand prepare for the second Test in Pune, all eyes will be on the weather conditions, which are expected to be far more favourable than those in Bengaluru. The first Test saw India suffer a big defeat, as they were bowled out for just 46 in the first innings before putting up a more resilient 462 in the second. Pune: India's Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune(PTI)

Despite the fightback, it wasn’t enough, and New Zealand walked away with an eight-wicket win. As India looks to bounce back, they can at least take heart in knowing that the weather for the second Test looks promising for an uninterrupted five days of play.

Pune is set to offer a “blend of sun and clouds” with temperatures hovering around the early 30s, a cloud cover starting at 58% and gradually reducing to 43% by the afternoon. The outlook should enable favourable batting and bowling conditions, avoiding the kind of disruptions that can affect rhythm and strategy.

Importantly, there’s little chance of rain, so the Indian side can focus fully on improving their performance rather than worrying about the weather. On Thursday (Day 1), the weather conditions are expected to be largely clear, with scattered clouds through the afternoon.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, will be eager to make up for the side’s disappointing start. With Washington Sundar added to the squad, India may benefit from his off-spin and lower-order batting on what is expected to be a spinner-friendly track.

Sundar’s inclusion could give India an edge in a match where they will need every bit of help they can get, especially since their bowling attack was largely ineffective against New Zealand’s composed batting in Bengaluru.

Kiwis without Williamson

The Kiwis will be without their premier batter Kane Williamson once again, who remains sidelined due to injury. This could open an opportunity for India, but the New Zealand squad has shown that they are more than capable of stepping up in Williamson's absence.

With better weather forecasts and both teams looking to gain the upper hand, the second Test promises to be an intense contest in Pune.