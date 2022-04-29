Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PBKS vs LSG Live Online

Punjab Kings bowlers will have task cut out against Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, who has been in phenomenal form this season. The right-handed opener has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season. Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, and the IPL newbies will look to consolidate their position in the top-4 bracket. While the spotlight will be on Rahul, who has got 368 runs so far this season, Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera and West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder will spearhead the bowling attack. Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya was also economical in the game against Mumbai Indians. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

For Punjab, who have blown hot and cold this season, the focus will be on Shikhar Dhawan. The seasoned opener is among the leading run-scorers of the 10-team tournament with 302 runs in eight games. Furthermore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has chipped in with brisk knocks and Liam Livingstone has the ability to turn the game on its head. On the bowling front, Punjab have Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh, who will look to derail the opposition with quick wickets. The game will be played at the MCA stadium in Pune.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the MCA Stadium, Pune

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 29). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

