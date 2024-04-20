Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after DC vs SRH: Kuldeep Yadav returns to top-5 despite horrid outing for Capitals; Bumrah on top

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a sensational performance in Match 35 of the 2024 Indian Premier League, triumphing over the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs as the Capitals returned to their home ground on Saturday. SRH's openers, Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (40) showcased an explosive power-hitting display, setting a new IPL record by amassing 125 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay phase, which spanned the first six overs. Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI )

While Sunrisers whacked the DC bowlers all around the park in their explosive innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kuldeep Yadav did take a significant leap in the Purple Cap list. The chinaman left-arm spinner proved expensive -- conceding 55 in his four overs -- but picked four crucial wickets, jumping to fifth spot in the list. Kuldeep now has 10 wickets in five innings in the season. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, continues to lead the line with 13 wickets to his name.

Kuldeep replaced Kagiso Rabada in the list at the no.5 spot, thanks to his better economy rate. Despite an expensive outing in the game against SRH, the spinner has an impressive economy rate of 7.60. Kuldeep's long-time Team India partner, Yuzvendra Chahal, is second on the list with 12 wickets in seven games.

Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)

Mumbai Indians star Gerald Coetzee also has 12 wickets but is third on the list, while Chennai Super Kings' Bangladesh star Mustafizur Rahman has 11 and his fourth.

Double-header on Sunday

Punjab Kings' star duo of Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran (both with 10 wickets) will return to action when the side takes on the Gujarat Titans in the double-header Sunday.

In the afternoon game, Kolkata Knight Riders meet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but there is currently no bowler from either team in the top 10 of the Purple Cap list. The closest to the tenth spot is Sunil Narine, the KKR spinner, who has 7 wickets to his name.