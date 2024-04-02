 Purple Cap IPL 2024 update: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult close in but Mustafizur Rahman still ahead | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Purple Cap IPL 2024 update: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult close in but Mustafizur Rahman still ahead

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have climbed up with their respective three-wicket-hauls against Mumbai Indians.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman remains the leader of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2024. The CSK pacer has picked up seven wickets in three matches, with a best of 4/29 in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the Purple Cap and not to lose it since. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who spun a web for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians, grabbing 3/11 to take his tally to six wickets, is a close second in the Purple Cap list.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The Rajasthan Royals duo of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped MI's batting line-up(AP)
Purple Cap IPL 2024: The Rajasthan Royals duo of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped MI's batting line-up(AP)

The battle for the Purple Cap takes another interesting turn with Mohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed placed third and fourth with three wickets each. Rounding out the top 5 is Trent Boult, whose fiery spell of 3/22 helped RR dismantle MI's batting order.

The Purple Cap, synonymous with the IPL's leading wicket-taker each season, has seen a fresh face take center stage almost every year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, stands alone as the only player to claim the coveted cap in consecutive seasons. The record for most wickets in a single IPL edition is a tie between Harshal Patel (2021) and Dwayne Bravo (2011), both finishing with a flourish to secure the prestigious Purple Cap.

The legacy or the Purple Cap

Sohail Tanvir of Pakistan kickstarted the Purple Cap race way back in 2008, when he finished the inaugural season of the IPL with 22 wickets. The following year, as the IPL moved to South Africa, former India left-arm quick RP Singh bettered Tanvir by a wicket and ended the season with 23 scalps. Pragyan Ojha's 21 wickets in 2010 made him the second Indian to win the Purple Cap before overseas names took over.

Lasith Malinga with 28 wickets, Morne Morkel with 25 and Dwayne Bravo with 32 wickets dominated the next three seasons before Mohit broke the streak with 23 wickets in 2014. Bravo won his second Purple Cap in 2015 before Bhuvneshwar created history in 2016 and 2017 with 23 and 26 wickets respectively.

