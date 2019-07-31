e-paper
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

‘Put your real name’ - Dwayne Bravo’s champion tag on jersey irks Simon Doull

In the ongoing Global T20 Canada, Dwayne Bravo sported a jersey with the name ‘Champion’ inscribed on the back.

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Dwayne Bravo
File image of Dwayne Bravo(Twitter)

In an age when franchise T20 tournaments are mushrooming all over the world, players and broadcasters are trying out unique ways to keep the audiences engaged. One of the most prominent ways of appealing to the masses is the usage of nicknames or abbreviations on the back of the jersey.

In the ongoing Global T20 Canada, Dwayne Bravo sported a jersey with the name ‘Champion’ inscribed on the back. This did not please former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull, who was commentating during the match.

“I know this is going to sound a bit pedantic but I don’t like that at all. I do not like... put your real name!”, said Simon Doull on air.

“It’s a new tournament. You’re trying to encourage people to know who these players are. Recognize the superstars of the game. Yes, he might think it’s cool, but put your real name on your shirt so that the young kids, the older fans, the men, the women that come along to watch this game know exactly who that is. That is Dwayne Bravo. It’s not ‘Champion’! Champion of what,” he further added.

Bravo played a pivotal role in Monday’s match against the Toronto Nationals by taking 4 wickets for 39 runs to help his side win by three wickets.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:55 IST

