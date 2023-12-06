Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad bowl Samp Army to win; Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara’s give victory to Deccan Gladiators

Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshad bowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over the Bangla Tigers in the 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While Ahmad bagged three wickets for 14 runs, Irshad took three wickets for just 12 runs. They were backed by Afghanistan pacer Karim Janat with two wickets for four runs. Bangla Tigers who were asked to bat first, got all out for 82 in 10 overs. Nuwan Thushara

Chasing the target, Andries Gous hit a breezy 42 off 20 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Later, skipper Moeen Ali with an unbeaten 12 and Najibullah Zadran(13n.o), steered Samp Army to the target in 8.2 overs.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This victory has taken Samp Army to the top of the table with eight points from five matches.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blistering knock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and four boundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northern Warriors by eight wickets in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

It was another spectacle from Kohler-Cadmore, who had also scored an unbeaten 44 against Chennai Braves in 19 balls with three sixes and five boundaries to ensure his team a ten-wicket win in 6.1 overs. This knock against Northern Warriors was a master class from this England wicket-keeper batsman on how to hit sixes with ease. Each of his eight sixes was hit with immaculate timing and power.

Northern Warriors who were asked to bat first could muster only 100 for 6 due to Thushara’s spell of four wickets for just 12 runs. This win helped Deccan Gladiators unseat Samp Army from the top of the table in just a few minutes after the first match of the day.