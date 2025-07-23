Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

R Ashwin adds Anshul Kamboj to same category as Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah; backs pacer to feature in Manchester Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 11:48 am IST

Anshul Kamboj was flown to Manchester to add more depth to the depleted Indian pace attack.

Anshul Kamboj's arrival makes the pacer a surprise option for the Indian playing XI in the upcoming fourth Test, in Manchester. Day 1 is set to begin on Wednesday at Old trafford and Arshdeep Singh has already been ruled out of the fourth Test and Akash Deep is also struggling.

Anshul Kamboj has been compared to Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.
Anshul Kamboj has been compared to Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been ruled out and due to the situation, Kamboj was flown to Manchester to add more depth to the depleted Indian pace attack.

Also Read: Sai Sudharsan rejects Shubman Gill's request to bat but confirmed to return in India's XI; Karun Nair's place is…

Kamboj returned to India last month after India A's tour to the UK. He suffered a sheen injury and Harshit Rana stayed back as cover for Akash Deep.

R Ashwin backs Anshul Kamboj

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin backed his CSK teammate to play at Old Trafford. He said, “This England team, man to man, will not match India skills-wise. Looking at how Siraj and Bumrah bowled, if you bring Anshul Kamboj in, I’m telling you that is a serious bowling attack. People will tell he hasn’t played but he was there on the A tour. He’s been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is used to bowling long spells and you need that in England. He will be a really good foil for Siraj and Bumrah. Prasidh is also an option but I would rather go with Anshul.”

“An enjoyable and appreciable thing about Anshul Kamboj is that he understands the plan. Many bowlers with 30-40 Tests and beyond also do not understand plans. They will just say I will express myself, enjoy my game, I am here to let loose and all. One is understanding a plan, the other is to execute your plan that way. Many bowlers do not have this strength.

“But Anshul understands plans and also knows how to execute in the middle. It’s not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing. In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is one player who understands the plans and executes them to perfection. Anshul belongs to that variety. I’m not comparing skills because skills are a very different thing,” he added.

Kamboj has been in good form in domestic cricket, and since the 2024-25 season, he has taken 55 wickets in only 11 games, which also includes a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match vs Kerala.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / R Ashwin adds Anshul Kamboj to same category as Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah; backs pacer to feature in Manchester Test
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On