R Ashwin adds fresh twist on IPL trade buzz over Sanju Samson swap at CSK: 'I had already asked for clarity last season'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday addressed speculation about a possible IPL trade that could see him and Sanju Samson swap teams for the 2026 season. The rumours stemmed from media reports claiming Samson had asked Rajasthan Royals to release or trade him ahead of the mini-auction, while Ashwin was likely to leave Chennai Super Kings. The same reports suggested CSK had shown interest in Samson, sparking talk of a potential swap. R Ashwin opened up on Sanju Samson-CSK trade talk

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin initially expressed surprise at how fans have reacted to the rumours before explaining that as part of the process, at the end of each IPL season, players receive an email from the franchise outlining their performance, their expectations for the next season, and whether they want to renew the contract for another year. Ashwin added that at this stage, a player has the liberty to express his desire, whether he wishes to continue with the franchise.

"I always believed that all the fans were well aware of the rules, but seeing the comments, I feel there should be some clarity. I played three years for RR. After the first year was over, I received an email from the CEO of RR, which was a performance review, outlining their expectations now, and stating that they are renewing my contract next year. So this happens on a yearly basis, and it is the responsibility of the franchisee to communicate with the player. Now, a player can express that he does or does not have an interest in renewing the contract and hence can seek clarity. So in this situation, where I am right now, I only sought clarity, which I had, in fact, asked for after the season had ended. Right now, there is nothing in my hand. And all these rumours do not come from the player. Take the situation with Sanju, it was not he who said anything. It was either rumours from here and there or from the franchise. And there are a lot of layers to this," he said.

Shifting focus to the rumours of the swap with Samson, Ashwin highlighted the price difference between the two. Although Samson's contract is twice as much as Ashwin's, the India legend explained how the trade could be a possibility.

"I became a CSK player last year at 9.5 crores, and Sanju Samson’s price is 18 crores at RR. If CSK want to take an 18-crore player, they will have to keep 18 crores free, or they can directly trade with RR. You can also trade somewhere else and take him in just a cash deal. I am not saying this is happening because I am conflicted in this matter. I work a little bit with the academy and am working with CSK, so I don’t have any inside news. A lot of meetings happen, and decisions are made there on what will be done, and I have no current communication on it. Of course, I can ask for clarity—I have already asked before: what my role is, how I can get better, etc," he said.

Ashwin added that only the franchise owners and the player could confirm Samson's rumoured departure from the Royals.

"If Sanju is available for trade—I don’t know—that’s an answer RR will have to give, Manoj Badale will have to give, whoever is there in RR will have to give. But from Sanju’s perspective, they will ask him whether he wants to go or not. That’s the choice a player has. But if a player has no interest in staying, then they won’t keep him—that’s just natural common sense. As for the conversations between them, they haven’t shared them with me. And even if they have, it wouldn’t be right for me to share it with someone else. So that’s it."

Reacting to the media report about his parting ways with Chennai, Ashwin said that he had only sought clarity, like he always does, at the end of last season and has yet to get a response.

"Last year, I played only nine games; in all my years of playing in the IPL, that was the first year I played just nine games. I always used to play every game for whichever franchise I was in, so it was my first experience like that. I asked for clarity from my side, but I asked for it during the IPL season itself. If Samson’s trade is to happen, CSK will have to keep 18 crores free, and then you have to see who you can release to make that space," he said.

When further pressed if fans will get to see him donning the CSK jersey next season, Ashwin added: "If tomorrow I’m not in the CSK team, it might benefit them—there’s no doubt about that. But it can’t all be about me."