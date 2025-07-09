R Ashwin applies reverse psychology for Kuldeep Yadav to get picked for Lord's Test: 'I am saying he won't play'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin applied reverse psychology while discussing Kuldeep Yadav's chances of making the XI for the third Test. Kuldeep hasn't had a chance to showcase his skills on English soil so far in the series. Despite support from various critics, team decisions led by Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have favoured other spin options in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in XI for the first two Tests.(Reuters)

The Indian management went ahead with Washington Sundar for the Edgbaston Test to partner with Ravindra Jadeja and strengthen the lower batting order, which failed miserably in Leeds. Sundar justified his selection with a crucial knock with the bat in India's mammoth first innings total of 587. He scored a valuable 42 runs and stitched a crucial 144-run seventh-wicket partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who went on to score a double century.

Ashwin, who had earlier advocated for Kuldeep’s inclusion in the first two Tests, now appears to be using reverse psychology in a subtle bid to boost the spinner’s chances of being selected for the Lord’s Test.

“Kuldeep Yadav won't play. We have been saying this from the last two Tests that he should play. So, this time I am hitting reverse, which is why I am saying he won't play,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Kuldeep made his Test debut in 2017, but since then, he has played only 13 Tests for India despite an impressive record of claiming 56 wickets at a strike rate of 37.3.

'Don't think Kuldeep finds a place in the XI'

However, Ashwin suggested it would be extremely tough for Kuldeep to find a place as India won't look to tinker with the winning combination.

"I don't think Kuldeep finds a place in the XI at this point in time. Sometimes, it's very unfortunate. We won the Test, so it is very difficult to change the winning combination. I think they will go with the same combination," he added.

India will probably hold off on deciding whether to play Kuldeep Yadav in the Lord’s Test. Team management is considering both conditions and team balance. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been close to selection this series, even with calls for him to play. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return, rested from the last match, significantly strengthens India’s bowling before the key third Test.