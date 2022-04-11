R Ashwin breaks silence on decision to retire out during RR vs LSG IPL match, gives football analogy to explain the call

R Ashwin's decision to retire himself out during the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday got everyone talking. Ashwin became the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to retire himself, a move which worked in favour of his team as the next batter Riyan Parag hit 8 off 4 to end the team total on 165/6, a score that proved enough as RR defeated LSG by 3 runs. (Also Read: R Ashwin becomes first batter 'retired out' in IPL history)

As per the law, a retired batter can only walk out to bat again if a next-to-come player is either ill or injured, given the opposition has no objection to it. Law 25.4.3 states: "If a batter retires for any reason other than (injury or illness)… the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as 'Retired - out'."

After the match, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara said that the decision was taken keeping Ashwin in the loop and that it was a joint call taken by the management and the player. "Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do," Sangakkara had said.

"I thought the way Ashwin handled that situation, walking in (in the 10th over) under pressure, the way he batted to support the team. And then finally, (he) sacrificed himself in terms of being retired out, (which) was just magnificent. And then he went out in the field and backed it up with an excellent, excellent bowling effort."

While everyone has had their say on the matter, finally, Ashwin opened up on his decision to retire out. "It was an in the moment thing. It's a team game that we often forget in the euphoria. But then it's an important aspect of the game we haven't considered," Ashwin, who scored 28 off 23 balls with two sixes and added 68 runs with Shimron Hetmyer for the fifth wickets, told Cricbuzz.

Ashwin then gave a rather interesting football analogy to explain the circumstances in which the call was made. "T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes," mentioned Ashwin.